Quantrill (3-8) took the loss Thursday against the Reds, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

The six runs were Quantrill's most yielded since his April 19 start, and the seven hits allowed were his most since May 30. The soft-throwing right-hander remains without an outing of at least six innings in 2025, and he's exceeded five strikeouts just five times out of 18 appearances. Quantrill will bring a poor 5.62 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 67:24 K:BB over 81.2 frames into the All-Star break, and his fantasy appeal will likely remain limited to matchup-driven streaming purposes going forward.