Quantrill (3-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins fell 3-2 to the Rockies, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander allowed three runs or fewer for the sixth straight outing, a stretch in which Quantrill has delivered a 3.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over 27.2 innings, but he has just one win to show for it due to a combination of poor run support and the fact that he hasn't worked more than five innings in any of those starts. Quantrill's rotation spot looked like it might be in jeopardy with Eury Perez (elbow) poised to make his 2025 debut Monday, but a hip injury for Max Meyer bought him a reprieve. Quantrill will look to stay stingy in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next week in Pittsburgh.