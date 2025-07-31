Quantrill (4-8) earned the win over St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing three hits and issuing two walks while striking out three batters over five scoreless innings.

All three of the hits Quantrill gave up were singles, and he escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in his final inning to emerge with the victory. The performance continued an impressive stretch for the right-hander during which he's allowed just one run over 16 innings across his past three starts. Quantrill is still at a mediocre 4.79 ERA on the campaign, but he's been pretty consistent for almost three months, giving up three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his past 16 outings.