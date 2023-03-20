The Marlins optioned Villalobos to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Villalobos was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster in November, but he'll miss out on a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen after giving up two runs on five hits -- including a pair of solo home runs -- and no walks over 4.2 innings in Grapefruit League play. The 27-year-old righty submitted a 2.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 101:29 K:BB while holding opposing batters to a .191 average over 78.2 innings in 2022 between stops at Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola.