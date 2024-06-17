Rivera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Rivera will hit the bench after starting in all three games of the Marlins' weekend series in Washington, going 1-for-9 with a double and run scored across those contests. The Nationals brought left-handed starters to the hill for each of those games, so Rivera still looks to be a short-side platoon player for Marlins rather than someone who's pushing for an everyday role.