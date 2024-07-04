Rivera will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
It's the fourth consecutive start for Rivera, with the last three of them coming versus right-handers. He has seemingly moved ahead of Nick Gordon in terms of playing time, as the Marlins have been deploying Bryan De La Cruz in left field, Josh Bell at designated hitter and Jake Burger at first base while Rivera occupies the hot corner.
