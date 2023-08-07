The Marlins recalled Perez from Double-A Pensacola ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Cincinnati, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez is back in the big leagues and will make his first appearance since July 6 after the Marlins elected to stash him in the minors for the past month in an effort to limit his workload in his age-20 campaign. Per McPherson, Perez's start Monday is expected to be one of 10 the Marlins are tentatively planning on having him make over the rest of the season, provided Miami still remains in the thick of playoff contention by late September/early October. After turning a dazzling 2.36 ERA while striking out 61 batters over 53.1 innings over his first 11 big-league starts, Perez looks worthy of an immediate activation this week for any fantasy managers that had been holding him.