Perez (5-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing four hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Pirates. He struck out nine.

Perez tossed another gem, holding Pittsburgh scoreless through six innings while tying his season high in strikeouts. After giving up seven runs over his first three MLB appearances (14 innings) Perez has let just one batter cross the plate since (33.0 innings). Though Perez may be given some time off leading up to the All-Star break to help prevent late-season fatigue, he should still be considered one of the more valuable arms in fantasy.