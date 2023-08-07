The Marlins' plans for Perez the rest of the season would allow him to make up to 10 more starts in the majors, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The team is monitoring the 20-year-old's workload carefully, as he's already thrown more innings this season than he did in either 2022 or 2021, but Perez is set to rejoin Miami's rotation Monday after spending about a month in the minors resting and then ramping back up. Whether he actually makes all 10 starts will depend on his performance, as well as whether the Marlins stay in the wild-card hunt, but those investing in the young phenom can have some confidence that he'll see enough action to move the needle for their fantasy squads. Through his first 11 big-league outings, Perez posted a 2.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB in 53.1 innings.