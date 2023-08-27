Perez came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Marlins' 3-2 loss to the Nationals, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander was impressive, generating 14 swinging strikes on only 76 pitches, but he left the mound with the score tied 1-1. Perez has delivered back-to-back quality starts after a couple bumpier outings in his return to the big-league rotation, putting to rest for now any worries the 20-year-old could be tiring -- Perez is up to 110.2 innings this season between Triple-A and the majors, a big jump from his 77 innings in the minors in 2022. Miami will likely try to find extra rest for him down the stretch, but Perez's next outing still lines up for a road series next weekend and a potential rematch with the Nationals.