Perez came away with a no-decision in Friday's 8-5 extra-innings win over the Nationals, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

All three runs off the 20-year-old phenom came on solo shots, as Perez served up a leadoff homer to CJ Abrams in the first inning before Lane Thomas and Travis Blankenhorn took him deep in the third. Perez has completed at least five innings only twice in five starts since rejoining the big-league rotation in August, but he's posted a respectable 3.91 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings over that stretch. The rookie right-hander will likely make his next start at home next week against the Dodgers.