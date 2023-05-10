Perez will be recalled from Double-A Pensacola to start for the Marlins on Friday against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez will make his MLB debut against Cincinnati on Friday, and he's earned the promotion with a 2.32 ERA and 42:9 K:BB ratio for Pensacola over 31 innings in his six starts in the Southern League. The 6-foot-8 right-hander shows four pitches that can miss bats, and he commands all four offerings very well for a 20-year-old. There may be some ups-and-downs for Perez in his first taste of major-league action, but everything is here for him to provide fantasy relevance from the minute he steps on the field.