Perez struck out 11 baters over five innings Tuesday for Double-A Pensacola, and pitching coach Dave Eiland believes the 20-year-old is ready for a promotion to Triple-A, Ben Weinrib of MLB.com reports.

"He had his best fastball command that I've seen out of him in the year-plus that I've had him, and of course, that sets up everything else," Eiland said after the game. "That's saying a lot as well as he pitched last year. Just as far as the way he uses his pitches, the way he's commanding them all, the way they all complement one another. That's what you want to see in a young pitcher, a young prospect." Including his stint with Pensacola in 2022, Perez now sports a 3.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 139:32 K:BB through 100 innings at Double-A, and the only benchmark left for him to reach before a bump up to Triple-A could be tied to his workload. He hasn't yet been allowed to take on a regular five-day schedule in the Blue Wahoos rotation, instead taking the mound every sixth day this season.