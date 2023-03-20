The Marlins reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins' top pitching prospect won't be included on the Opening Day roster, but the 19-year-old right-hander remains a candidate to make his MLB debut in 2023 if he stays healthy and continues to excel at the upper levels of the minors. Perez was hit hard in spring training -- he surrendered nine earned runs, 14 hits and two home runs in 10.2 innings -- but his control was solid (10:2 K:BB) in his limited sample of action. Miami hasn't indicated whether Perez will return to Double-A Pensacola to begin the campaign or if he'll report to Triple-A Jacksonville.