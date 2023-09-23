The Marlins placed Perez on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left SI joint inflammation, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

With just over a week left in the regular season, Perez's move to the IL will put an early end to his campaign. The 20-year-old righty will end with a 3.15 ERA and 1.13 WHIP alongside a 108:31 K:BB through 91.1 innings. If the Marlins are able to secure a playoff berth, Perez will be eligible to return prior to the start of the NLDS. Jeff Lindgren was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.