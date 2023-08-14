Perez did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings in a 8-7 victory over the Yankees. He struck out five.

Perez struggled for the second consecutive start since his return from the minors, with the biggest damage coming by way of a two-run home run off the bat of Anthony Volpe in the fourth. A lack of command didn't help Perez, who fell behind against 12 of the 19 batters he faced. Perez' ERA now stands at 3.19 with a 1.15 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 62 innings. He's lined up for a matchup next weekend in LA against the Dodgers.