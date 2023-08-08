Perez (504) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Reds.

Perez tossed two scoreless frames before the Reds plated a run in the third inning. He later served up back-to-back home runs in the fourth. It was Perez's first MLB outing since July 6 and he was handed his third straight loss. During that stretch, he's allowed 11 runs through 11 frames, raising his season ERA to 2.79. Perez is lined up to face the Yankees at home this weekend.