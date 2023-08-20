Perez allowed two hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over six scoreless innings, taking a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Dodgers.

Perez was fairly efficient with 90 pitches (60 strikes) in his third start back from a stint in the minors. The right-hander had allowed four runs in each of his last two outings before Saturday's effort, which was arguably his best of the campaign. The 20-year-old is now at a 2.91 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 83:21 K:BB through 68 innings over 14 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the lowly Nationals next week.