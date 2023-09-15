Perez (5-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings against the Brewers while striking out seven and not issuing any walks.

Perez got off to a solid start, striking out five of the first nine batters he faced before surrendering a leadoff double to William Contreras in the fourth, which would lead to one run coming home for Miami in the frame. The young right-hander would then go on to allow another two runs in the fifth before being relieved by George Soriano, marking the fourth time in his last seven starts that he's failed to make it through five innings. Perez has not won a start since June 25 and currently holds a 5.02 ERA in September to go along with a 16:6 K:BB.