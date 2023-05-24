Perez (1-1) took the loss Tuesday versus the Rockies, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

A stop at Coors Field was always going to be a test for the rookie, and he held his own until things got out of hand in the fifth inning. The silver lining from Tuesday is that this was the first time in three starts he hasn't allowed a home run. Perez has a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through 14 innings. He'll be closer to sea level for his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Angels this weekend.