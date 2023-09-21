Perez (5-6) completed three innings in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Perez got through a scoreless first frame before serving up a solo homer to Mark Vientos in the second. New York tacked on two more runs against the right-hander in the third, though one of them was unearned, and Perez didn't return for the fourth inning after having thrown 69 pitches. This was the rookie's shortest start of the campaign outside of a six-run disaster against Atlanta on July 1 during which he recorded only one out, and he hasn't tossed more than five frames in any of his past four appearances. Perez now holds a 3.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 108:31 K:BB over 91.1 major-league innings this season.