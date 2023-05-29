Perez (2-1) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out three over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Angels on Sunday.

Perez's four walks were a blemish, but he kept runs off the board for the first time in his four career starts. There's still room for growth with his command at the big-league level -- he has issued 10 walks in 19 innings so far, though he's also racked up 19 strikeouts. The 20-year-old also has decent ratios with a 2.84 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, so he's a safe distance away from looking overmatched. He's projected for a favorable home start versus Oakland his next time out.