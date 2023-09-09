Perez did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in Miami's 3-2 win over Philadelphia. He struck out four.

A first-inning homer by Trea Turner was the fourth allowed by Perez in his last two outings, but he settled down from there. After working 78 innings in 2021 and 77 innings last year in the Marlins' farm system, Perez has now thrown 120.1 innings this year between Triple-A and the majors, although it's hard to imagine the Marlins will shut him down amid a playoff push. The 20-year-old will carry a 2.90 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 99 strikeouts in 83.2 big-league innings into his next start, which is scheduled to take place mid-week in Milwaukee.