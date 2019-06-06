Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Accounts for lone run
Cooper went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Milwaukee.
Cooper got the Marlins on the board in the sixth inning on a single to center field, but the Brewers would emerge victorious in the series finale. He's been seeing the ball well at the plate recently, collecting a base knock in six of his last seven contests. Cooper has launched two homers and sits with five RBI over that brief stretch.
