Cooper went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Milwaukee.

Cooper got the Marlins on the board in the sixth inning on a single to center field, but the Brewers would emerge victorious in the series finale. He's been seeing the ball well at the plate recently, collecting a base knock in six of his last seven contests. Cooper has launched two homers and sits with five RBI over that brief stretch.