The Marlins reinstated Cooper (ear) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cooper is hitting second and playing first base against the Reds on Sunday in his return from the IL. The first baseman missed just over the minimum 10 days while recovering from an inner ear infection. He should return to regular playing time at first base with some designated-hitter duties sprinkled in.

