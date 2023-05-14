The Marlins reinstated Cooper (ear) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cooper is hitting second and playing first base against the Reds on Sunday in his return from the IL. The first baseman missed just over the minimum 10 days while recovering from an inner ear infection. He should return to regular playing time at first base with some designated-hitter duties sprinkled in.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Beginning to ramp up•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Feeling better but shut down•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Hits IL with ear infection•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Leaves with stomach illness•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Absent from lineup Saturday•