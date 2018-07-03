Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Activation expected before break
Cooper (wrist) is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list prior to the All-Star break, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "Coop's almost like the young pitchers; we want to see what they're able to do," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. "We want to see what he can do over the course of the second half."
Mattingly suggested that Cooper, who cracked the Marlins' Opening Day lineup, would receive opportunities at first base and both corner-outfield spots once he completes his minor-league rehab assignment. The 27-year-old appeared in just four games for the Marlins before landing on the DL on April 5 with a sprained right wrist. Cooper is currently 10 games into his rehab assignment and seems to be progressing well, as he's hitting .367/.441/.500 during that stretch. Once reinstated, the right-handed-hitting Cooper could settle in as a platoon mate for Justin Bour or Derek Dietrich, who both bat from the left side.
