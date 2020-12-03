Cooper agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Marlins on Wednesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
He can earn up to $2.05 million with performance bonuses. Jesus Aguilar is also back on a one-year deal, so ideally the designated hitter will remain in the National League going forward. Cooper may have flown under the radar last season, but his .283/.353/.500 slash line and six home runs in 34 games was pretty impressive. He should enter the year with near everyday playing time and a spot in the middle of Miami's lineup.