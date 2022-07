Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.