Cooper (quadriceps) will serve as the Marlins' designated hitter and will bat fifth Monday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Cooper hadn't started in either of the Marlins' last two games while battling the quad issue, though he was cleared to make a pinch-hit appearance in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays. After being reassessed early Monday, Cooper gained clearance to re-enter the lineup in the series opener in Atlanta, pushing rookie Lewin Diaz back to a bench role as a result. Since coming off the COVID-19 injured list in late August, Cooper has gone 8-for-30 (.267 average) with two home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and three runs in eight contests.