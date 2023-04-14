Cooper (leg) is back in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Cooper tweaked something in his upper left leg Tuesday and missed Wednesday's series finale versus the Phillies, but he's in there as the Marlins' designated hitter and No. 2 hitter in Friday's series opener against Arizona.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out Wednesday with leg issue•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Swats third homer•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Clubs second homer•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three hits in Friday's win•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Touches up Scherzer for long ball•