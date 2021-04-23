Cooper (groin) is starting Friday's game against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cooper wasn't in the lineup for the last two games but struck out in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Thursday. He'll start in right field and bat fourth in Friday's contest against San Francisco.
