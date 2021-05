Cooper is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Cooper will head to the bench after going 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles and a walk while starting in each of the past three games. Though he's starting to heat up after a brutal start to the season, Cooper still appears to be behind Jesus Aguilar for work at first base and Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall for work at the corner-outfield spots.