Cooper (COVID vaccine reaction) is batting third and starting at first base Tuesday against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He missed Monday's game due to his reaction to the coronavirus vaccine, but it was a very brief absence. Cooper is 3-for-9 with one home run this year and has been seeing time primarily as the Marlins' right fielder.
