Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Battling wrist injury
Cooper is dealing with a wrist injury Monday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Cooper is awaiting the results of an MRI, which should give more clarity about the severity of the issue. He hasn't been in the lineup for any of the Marlins' last three games, though he's far from an everyday starter, so it's difficult to read too much into that fact.
