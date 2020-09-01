Cooper went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Mets.
Cooper's solo long ball off Jacob deGrom sparked a four-run Marlins rally in the sixth that ultimately proved to be the difference in the ball game. It marked the second homer for Cooper, who has gone 5-for-18 with four extra-base hits since returning from the injured list on Aug. 28.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Logs two extra-base hits•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Returns from injured list•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Cleared for workouts•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Officially lands on injured list•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of Sunday's lineup•