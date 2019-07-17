Cooper went 2-for-5 with two walks, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Padres.

Cooper reached base four times, including a timely hit in the bottom of the second that drove in a pair of runs. In the eighth inning he took Robbie Erlin deep to record his 11th home run of the season. Cooper has quietly swung the bat well this season, hitting .315/.389/.520 across 226 plate appearances. He's showed no signs of slowing recently, collecting three multi-hit games -- including three home runs -- in four contests in post All-Star break action.