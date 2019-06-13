Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Big night in rout
Cooper went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Cardinals.
His second-inning blast off Miles Mikolas put the game well out of reach, and Cooper spent the rest of the night chasing a cycle. The 28-year-old has been locked in at the plate since mid-May, slashing .340/.422/.564 over his last 25 games with six homers and 20 RBI, and his emergence has been a big factor in the Miami offense suddenly displaying some clout after a weak start to the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...