Cooper went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Cardinals.

His second-inning blast off Miles Mikolas put the game well out of reach, and Cooper spent the rest of the night chasing a cycle. The 28-year-old has been locked in at the plate since mid-May, slashing .340/.422/.564 over his last 25 games with six homers and 20 RBI, and his emergence has been a big factor in the Miami offense suddenly displaying some clout after a weak start to the season.