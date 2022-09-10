Cooper went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

He took David Peterson deep in the first inning to give the Marlins a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Cooper is heating up again, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances to end a 2-for-32 slump over his prior 10 games since returning from the IL in late August.