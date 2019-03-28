Cooper is starting in right field and poised to serve as the Marlins' cleanup hitter in the early going this season, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports. "He's a guy that hits righties and lefties and there's potential double power and that's a guy that drives in runs," manager Don Mattingly said when explaining why Cooper is his cleanup hitter.

This is an awful lineup, but Cooper will at least be in a better position to drive in runs than if he were hitting fifth or sixth. He doesn't offer a ton of upside, given his lack of plus power, but he could be serviceable in deeper formats.