Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Cleared for rehab stint
Cooper (hand) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Wednesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports
Cooper landed on the injured list over the weekend due to a left hand contusion, though his stay on the shelf was never expected to be a lengthy one, a notion supported by the fact that he's already been cleared to resume game action. Barring any setbacks, the 28-year-old will be eligible to return May 11.
