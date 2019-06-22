Cooper (triceps) will start at first base and bat third Saturday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper has experienced a couple setbacks with his left triceps over the past week, but the Marlins quickly determined the issue wasn't anything that would require a trip to the injured list. After sitting out Friday's series opener, Cooper apparently feels good enough to return to the heart of the Miami lineup and put his 12-game hitting streak on the line.