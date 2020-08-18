Cooper was one of 18 Marlins that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season who received clearance Saturday to resume baseball activities at the team's alternate training site in Jupiter, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cooper started in the Marlins' first two games of the season and went 2-for-7 with an RBI before he was shut down July 26, when he became one of the first known players on the roster to have tested positive. Though he's now made a full recovery from the coronavirus, the three-plus weeks of activity that he missed while waiting to clear all protocols means he'll likely need several days worth of workouts before Miami deems him ready to return from the IL. Once he's activated, Cooper is expected to rotate with Jesus Aguilar between first base and designated hitter.