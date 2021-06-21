Cooper (back) started a throwing program and began hitting off a tee Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cooper has been cleared to resume baseball activities after he was placed on the 10-day injured list June 9 with a lumbar strain. The Marlins may want to see Cooper complete a brief minor-league rehab assignment before activating him from the IL, so he could be challenged to rejoin the big club by the end of June.

