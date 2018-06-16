Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Cleared to resume playing
Cooper (wrist) revealed on his personal Twitter account Saturday he has been cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment.
Cooper has been on the disabled list since early April after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist during the first week of the season. The 27-year-old appears headed to High-A Jupiter sometime in the near future, although it remains unclear how long the rehab stint is expected to last.
