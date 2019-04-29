Cooper (calf) appears to be on target to rejoin the Marlins on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

"When he shows he is healthy and able to play two, three, four days in a row, then we have to make a decision," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. The 28-year-old has already done just that, going 6-for-9 with two doubles and a homer while suiting up for all three of High-A Jupiter's games this weekend, and Tuesday is the first day he'll be eligible to come off the injured list. Given that Neil Walker is also dealing with a sore hamstring, expect the Marlins to activate Cooper right away.