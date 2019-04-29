Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Close to return to majors
Cooper (calf) appears to be on target to rejoin the Marlins on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
"When he shows he is healthy and able to play two, three, four days in a row, then we have to make a decision," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. The 28-year-old has already done just that, going 6-for-9 with two doubles and a homer while suiting up for all three of High-A Jupiter's games this weekend, and Tuesday is the first day he'll be eligible to come off the injured list. Given that Neil Walker is also dealing with a sore hamstring, expect the Marlins to activate Cooper right away.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...