Cooper went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.
In nine games since returning from an inner ear infection, Cooper has gone 6-for-36 (.167) with four RBI and three runs scored. He's still seeing regular playing time between first base and designated hitter despite the sluggish hitting. For the season, the veteran is slashing .242/.285/.391 with four homers, 17 RBI, eight runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 33 contests.
