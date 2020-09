Cooper went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday to help the Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Cooper wasted no time getting going as he connected with the first pitch he saw for a three-run blast to put the marlins up 3-0 in the first. The 29-year-old has played a major role in the Marlins' unpredicted success this season as he's hitting .287/.359/.513 with six home runs 20 RBI in 128 plate appearances.