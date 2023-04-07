Cooper went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Mets.
His eighth-inning shot off Dennis Santana spoiled New York's shutout attempt, but not much else went right for Miami on the afternoon. Cooper has had a strong start to the year, batting .296 (8-for-27) through seven games with a triple, two homers and five RBI.
