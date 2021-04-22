Cooper (groin) could return to the team's lineup Friday against the Giants, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Cooper was out of the lineup as the team wrapped up their series against Baltimore on Wednesday and appears headed for another absence Thursday. However, the move to hold him out of game action was deemed precautionary, so Cooper should be back quickly.
