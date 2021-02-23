Cooper is expected to split playing time at first base with Jesus Aguilar to begin the season, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

"In general, we feel like we are going to get both of those guys a lot of at-bats with a combination of first base and outfield," manager Don Mattingly said. "Days off for different guys. We want both of these guys in the lineup as much as possible." The 30-year-old Cooper could also see reps in right field, but the offseason addition of Adam Duvall will likely limit how much time is available for other players in right. As a result, it might take a trade, or the last-minute re-introduction of the DH to the National League, for either Cooper or Aguilar to see anything close to a full-time role, even before considering the potential presence of prospect Lewin Diaz in the mix. Cooper certainly earned a significant role in Miami after posting a .281/.347/.459 slash line in 141 games over the last two seasons.